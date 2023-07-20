BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery

The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and his family.(Mason Fletcher)
By Allie Hennard and Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Bowling Green City Manager, Jeff Meisel, Officer Matt Davis is out of the ICU.

Meisel said Officer Davis is steadily improving and going through rehabilitation on his two legs after being shot in both femurs.

He has undergone several surgeries to repair his injuries after being shot eight times.

Officer Davis still has a bullet lodged in his neck next to his carotid artery and a bullet lodged near his spine.

Meisel said Davis’ medical team is hesitant to perform surgery on these areas at this time.

Davis has a long road to recovery, but his condition is improving.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we know more information.

After serving the community for years, the BGPD said the love and support the community has shown to the Davis family and the BGPD has been insurmountable.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson
Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor

Latest News

Fire
30,000-gallon propane storage tank hit by lightning
Arrest
Adair County man sentenced for child porn offenses
Braxton Allen, 15, is missing from the Bowling Green area. Bowling Green Police Department says...
Bowling Green police searching for missing teen
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update