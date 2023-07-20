Bowling Green police searching for missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police in Bowling Green are looking for a missing teen who was last seen near Porter Pike.

According to a post from the department, 15-year-old Braxton Allen was last seen running toward Interstate 65 along Porter Pike.

Braxton was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with a possible black long sleeve shirt.

Police say he is 6-feet tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 or (270) 393-4000.

