Bowling Green police searching for missing teen

Braxton Allen, 15, is missing from the Bowling Green area. Bowling Green Police Department says he was last seen near Porter Pike heading toward I-65.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police in Bowling Green are looking for a missing teen who was last seen near Porter Pike.

According to a post from the department, 15-year-old Braxton Allen was last seen running toward Interstate 65 along Porter Pike.

Braxton was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with a possible black long sleeve shirt.

Police say he is 6-feet tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 or (270) 393-4000.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

