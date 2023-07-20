City of Bowling Green in running for ‘Best City on The Rise’ from Southern Living Magazine

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green is in the running to being named the Best City on the Rise by Southern Living Magazine.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Bowling Green, Kentucky has been nominated...,” tourism officials wrote in a Facebook post. “This national recognition and consideration is so special for the city and shows just how impactful BG really is to those who visit.”

Votes can be cast until Aug. 23.

To vote in this category, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson
Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
Logan County Sheriff's Office
Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating cut fiber cable line case
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
APA announces special examination of Kentucky tornado, flood relief funds
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch