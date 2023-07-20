City of Bowling Green in running for ‘Best City on The Rise’ from Southern Living Magazine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green is in the running to being named the Best City on the Rise by Southern Living Magazine.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Bowling Green, Kentucky has been nominated...,” tourism officials wrote in a Facebook post. “This national recognition and consideration is so special for the city and shows just how impactful BG really is to those who visit.”

Votes can be cast until Aug. 23.

To vote in this category, visit here.

