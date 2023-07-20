Crime Stoppers: Bicycle theft from Nat’s Outdoor Sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on July 16, 2023, from a local store.

The suspect entered Nat’s Outdoor Sports at approximately 5 p.m. and asked to test ride a bicycle. After riding around the parking lot for a short period of time, the suspect left the property without purchasing the bicycle.

The suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 6′0″ tall, slightly heavy-set build, having brown hair, and a mustache.

The suspect was also described as having a possible speech impediment. The stolen bicycle was valued at $1,200.

