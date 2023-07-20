Crime Stoppers: Bicycle theft from Nat’s Outdoor Sports

By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on July 16, 2023, from a local store.

The suspect entered Nat’s Outdoor Sports at approximately 5 p.m. and asked to test ride a bicycle. After riding around the parking lot for a short period of time, the suspect left the property without purchasing the bicycle.

The suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 6′0″ tall, slightly heavy-set build, having brown hair, and a mustache.

The suspect was also described as having a possible speech impediment. The stolen bicycle was valued at $1,200.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.

Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

