Daniel Cameron and Sen. Robby Mills visit Bowling Green for first campaign event together

Together, they hit the campaign trail and stopped in Bowling Green to meet and greet supporters.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Daniel Cameron officially announcing Senator Robby Mills as his running mate in the 2023 General Election, the race for Governor and Lieutenant Governor is officially on.

This morning, they made their first campaign stop in Bowling Green to meet and greet supporters. Many locally elected officials were amongst those in the crowd, including Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, and State Representative Kevin Jackson.

Mills has represented western Kentucky for 25 years. He has served as a member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. He also served as a City Commissioner for the city of Henderson for 18 years.

If elected as Lieutenant Governor, he would be the only constitutional officer who resides west of I-65. This is something Mills said would shine more light on the region.

“When I came into the General Assembly, I had my hands up saying, ‘Hey, we are here in western Kentucky.’ I think this is another step for us to be able to have some say in the state of Kentucky governing in western Kentucky,” said Mills.

Cameron said he chose Mills as his running mate due to his leadership skills, values, and relationship with the state legislature. This is something Cameron has criticized Governor Andy Beshear for many times.

”Robby Mills is the man for the job. He is well-qualified. He is a man of great faith and character. He is someone who has been an advocate for Kentucky values within our legislature,” said Cameron. “He is going to help us advocate for values that reflect the folks in our 120 counties.”

The 2023 General Election is on Tuesday, November 7.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD is searching for a man involved in a bank robbery.
BGPD: Robbery reported at Russellville Road bank
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Jerry G. Ward, 41, was indicted on July 12 in connection to rape charges. He is wanted on the...
Woodburn man wanted in connection to rape charges indictment
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Bicycle theft from Nat’s Outdoor Sports
Chaney’s Dairy Barn continues to set the bar for ice cream this year.
Chaney’s Dairy Barn awarded four gold medals for ice cream and milk
Officials seeking input at public meeting about Smiths Grove traffic impacts
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency after widespread flooding