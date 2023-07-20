Daniel Cameron and Sen. Robby Mills visit Bowling Green for first campaign event together

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Daniel Cameron officially announcing Senator Robby Mills as his running mate in the 2023 General Election, the race for Governor and Lieutenant Governor is officially on.

This morning, they made their first campaign stop in Bowling Green to meet and greet supporters. Many locally elected officials were amongst those in the crowd, including Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, and State Representative Kevin Jackson.

Mills has represented western Kentucky for 25 years. He has served as a member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. He also served as a City Commissioner for the city of Henderson for 18 years.

If elected as Lieutenant Governor, he would be the only constitutional officer who resides west of I-65. This is something Mills said would shine more light on the region.

“When I came into the General Assembly, I had my hands up saying, ‘Hey, we are here in western Kentucky.’ I think this is another step for us to be able to have some say in the state of Kentucky governing in western Kentucky,” said Mills.

Cameron said he chose Mills as his running mate due to his leadership skills, values, and relationship with the state legislature. This is something Cameron has criticized Governor Andy Beshear for many times.

”Robby Mills is the man for the job. He is well-qualified. He is a man of great faith and character. He is someone who has been an advocate for Kentucky values within our legislature,” said Cameron. “He is going to help us advocate for values that reflect the folks in our 120 counties.”

The 2023 General Election is on Tuesday, November 7.

