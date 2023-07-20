Drier Days Ahead

The forecast is certainly looking drier and fairly comfortable over the next couple of days.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather is trying to settle down, but there will still be a few additional showers and storms as we continue into the early evening. Another shower or two is possible later in the night as a cold front moves in from the north. Friday is going to feel a bit more comfortable as humidity levels come down. Now, there is still a chance we see an isolated shower later in the day, but most of the area is going to be dry.

Very comfortable forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (David Wolter)

Speaking of dry, we get a chance to really dry out as we look through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are feeling wonderful Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but the heat does increase next week.

