Fairview Plaza remains notorious for flooding in heavy rain

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Serving as a hub for local retail and dining, Fairview Plaza is also a notorious trap for unwitting drivers during heavy rainstorms, frequently trapping cars under several feet of water.

While many locals know to steer clear of the lower end of the parking lot in severe weather, others wonder why the issue has persisted for decades.

Officials with the city of Bowling Green say that maintenance for the property is left entirely up to the business owner. However, the property’s business owners, based in California, have little to do with day-to-day operations on the property.

The shopping center’s local property manager, Dan Hall, says that steps have been taken in the past to improve drainage in the parking lot. According to Hall, roughly three years ago, crews dug up to 40 feet underground to unearth what the issue was. They then implemented a series of pipes to redirect the water.

Despite Hall’s claims that the water now drains faster than ever before, the issue has persisted. Beverly Lockhart, manager of Suitable for Framing, a business in the plaza, says that in over 20 years of employment at the plaza, she has always seen that section of the parking lot flood.

“I’ve been watching a long time, I’m a local. It’s been doing that, sometimes worse. It got better for a while, and now it seems like with all this rain we’ve had, it’s been getting worse,” Lockhart said. “But we’ve had lots of rain.”

Lockhart explained that every heavy rain shower is now an opportunity for front-row tickets on whatever chaos the water brings.

“As soon as it starts raining very much, we know we might as well go and watch. Somebody’s gonna go in it, I mean that’s just for sure,” Lockhart said. “No matter if there’s posts down there that show the water level. We’ve watched them climb out the windows. We’ve watched them crawl under cars and try to hook up and pull them out, which is real interesting. But it just happens.”

Hall and the city of Bowling Green both say that there is adequate signage to warn those that park in that section of the lot. Posts with measurements of recorded water depth, and large signs saying ‘Impassable During High Water’ decorate the lower section of the parking lot. With this signage, Hall says that there will not be any work done on the property any time soon.

“I say leave it as is. I don’t own the property, so I can’t 100% tell you what’s going through their minds, but I don’t believe it’ll be improved, no,” said Hall.

A life-long Bowling Green resident explained that, to his recollection, where the shopping center is now, there was once an empty field where a sinkhole appeared.

When the time came to develop the land in the 1960′s, the city government at the time filled the hole improperly before building on top of it. He said that after this point, the flooding in the area began during heavy rains, though those rains have grown more frequent in recent years.

With no plans to improve the area’s drainage, the current warning signs act as a last line of defense in shopping center water rescues.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.