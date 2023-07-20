FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds expected!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another First Alert Weather Day for the WBKO community. Though most of us are starting off dry, more widespread rain begins later this Midday.

This system will bring moderate to heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds across South Central Kentucky. A few severe thunderstorms could occur especially after Midday and throughout the afternoon. Main impacts include several rounds of heavy rain on already saturated grounds, which leads to a flooding threat. Flood prone locations will need to be weather aware. The WBKO viewing area could see between 0.5-2″ of rain between now and tonight.

A couple additional storms are then possible during the evening hours as a front moves in from the north. Not expecting anything widespread, but a storm or two could be severe. One final wave of showers moves by on Friday before we set up what looks to be a great weekend worth of weather. Expect comfortable conditions with highs in the lower and middle 80s, along with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Enjoy, but in the meantime, make sure to be weather ready in the event of flooding and severe weather on Thursday. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

