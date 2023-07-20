Hot Rods fall 7-1 to Aberdeen in game two

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Willy Vasquez smacked a solo shot in the top of the third, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-8, 43-38) were held to two hits during a 7-1 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds (13-6 45,38) on Wednesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The Hot Rods took an early lead in the top of the second off IronBirds starter Juan Nunez. Vasquez blasted a solo shot over the left field wall to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Aberdeen took the lead in the bottom of the third off Bowling Green starter Roel Garcia. Maxwell Costes led-off with a double and came around to score on an RBI double from Ryan Higgins. Dylan Beavers laced a single into center, plating Higgins to give the IronBirds a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Beavers notched an RBI single off Hot Rods reliever Keyshawn Askew to increase the lead to 3-1.

After two scoreless innings for both teams, the IronBirds broke back into the scoring column with four runs against Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston in the bottom of the eighth. Silas Ardoin collected a one out double and later scored on an error. The inning was headlined by a three-run homer from Costes, leading to a 7-1 Aberdeen win.

Jared Beck (1-0) earned the win, walking three and striking out two over 3.0 frames. Garcia (4-6) took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 4.0 innings. Ryan Hennen (2) picked up his second save of the season with 1.0 perfect inning of work.

Bowling Green and Aberdeen play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch at 6:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods are starting RHP J.J. Goss (3-3, 4.50), while Aberdeen rolls out RHP Cameron Weston (1-1, 1.47).

