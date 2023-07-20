Lang and McClanahan claim the 2023 Bowling Green Junior Golf Championship title

Sydney McClanahan wins back-to-back Bowling Green Junior Golf Championship
Sydney McClanahan wins back-to-back Bowling Green Junior Golf Championship(Jeff McClanahan)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School rising senior, Jacob Lang, and South Warren High School rising junior, Sydney McClanahan, took the title of Bowling Green Junior Golf champions.

Just last week, Lang announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky to further his education and golf career, and Monday’s win just adds to his resume.

Lang shot a 9-under par which was five strokes better than what he carded last year to take the title.

This is Lang’s second straight title in the Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course.

Wednesday afternoon was all about the girls, and this must have been the year of two-peats as McClanahan also claimed the Junior Championship title for the second year in a row.

This competition was a battle up until the 18th hole, but McClanahan made a great finish to take the win by one stroke.

