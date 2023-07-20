Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating cut fiber cable line case

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a criminal mischief in Lewisburg concerning fiber cable lines.

Police reported that a fiber cable line was intentionally cut around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night leaving many people south of Lewisburg without Internet, phone and 911 service.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance asking that if anyone saw anything around 6 p.m. or after just north of the Flower Barn near the intersection of Highway 431 and 106 in Lewisburg to call dispatch at 270-726-4911.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050.

