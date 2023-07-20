Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating cut fiber cable line case

Logan County Sheriff's Office
Logan County Sheriff's Office(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a criminal mischief in Lewisburg concerning fiber cable lines.

Police reported that a fiber cable line was intentionally cut around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night leaving many people south of Lewisburg without Internet, phone and 911 service.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance asking that if anyone saw anything around 6 p.m. or after just north of the Flower Barn near the intersection of Highway 431 and 106 in Lewisburg to call dispatch at 270-726-4911.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Sen. Robby Mills (R) Henderson
Cameron announces Robby Mills as his Choice for Lt. Governor
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
APA announces special examination of Kentucky tornado, flood relief funds
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Area officials talk on flood conditions and staying safe amid emergency declaration
Area officials talk on flood conditions and staying safe amid emergency declaration
Travis Puckett, Deputy Director for Warren County Emergency Management, advises having a set...
Area officials talk on flood conditions and staying safe amid emergency declaration