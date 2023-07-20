Mother of terminally ill toddler hopes to make daughter’s last moments special

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio toddler is in need of her second transplant or doctors say she only has months to live.

The girl’s mother said she is hoping to make what could be her daughter’s final moments special.

Whether she’s cheering on the Reds or cruising in her red wagon, Aubrie Shears is all smiles. No one would ever know these could be some of her final moments.

Mariah Morrow, Aubrie’s mother, said the 2-year-old has dilated cardiomyopathy, which is rare in children.

“She’s definitely a fighter and that’s what makes this situation hard,” Morrow said. She has never shown any signs of pain from the beginning.”

Aubrie had her first transplant when she was 5 months old. Recovery was going well until the beginning of this year when she went into cardiac arrest in the middle of the night.

“They had to do CPR for about two hours,” Morrow said. “Her pulse was just in and out.”

Aubrie was then placed on life support and miraculously made it through without any brain damage.

Things were looking up again until two months ago.

“They were doing a biopsy to do a normal routine check on her heart and she went into cardiac arrest,” Morrow said. “She was put back on life support.”

Doctors didn’t think she would survive on her own, but she did.

However, she now needs another transplant and because of how recent her first transplant was she won’t be a candidate until March of next year.

The medical team doesn’t believe she can make it that long.

“You’re grieving your child and they’re still here,” Morrow said. “And you have to enjoy all of these moments with her, but you also have to plan and make all these life-changing decisions.”

Aubrie is now in hospice care. As her family plans for the end of her life, they’ve got a bucket list that includes the Reds game and a family trip to the zoo. They also hope to take her to the beach and Disney World.

Copyright 2023 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.