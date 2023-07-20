Oria Health moves headquarters to WKU Innovation Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In an effort to improve the disparity of mental health services in rural America, Oria Health, a telehealth service based out of Dallas, will move its headquarters to the Western Kentucky University Innovation Center.

“As we thought about expanding beyond our initial Texas operation, we were looking for a state where we could really fill that need, and increase access to care,” said Oria CEO and Co-Founder, Amanda Havard.

While Oria offers in-person services as well, Havard said that their telehealth-first model allows them to reach patients that need mental health care the most, and otherwise would not easily make it to in-person appointments.

“We currently serve a number of people who are populations like children in foster care, and folks with more complex conditions who maybe are homebound, or just in rural areas,” Harvard said. “So, that focus is something we’ve done really well in Texas, so we’re coming here to hopefully repeat that same process.”

Laura Orsland, founder of The Hive, a Bowling Green nonprofit created for adults with disabilities, says that resources like Oria are overdue for rural and underrepresented communities. The lack of mental health services available creates a long-term effect on not only the individual level, but the state level as well.

“It’s a dire need, and I think it’s underestimated the significance of the ripple effect that that has, not just on the person, but their family, their community, the region,” Orsland said. “When you look at the state of Kentucky and where we are in mental healthcare, for us to have more resources here in Bowling Green is going to be impactful.”

Harvard shared that after speaking to business and community leaders, including Judge Executive Doug Gorman, the decision to move their operations to Bowling Green was an easy one.

“All of those people talk very similarly about the future of Bowling Green, and I loved that idea of everybody trying to pull together in the same direction, and that is just so unique,” said Havard. “I’ve done multiple startups, some were based in Nashville, one in New York, I’ve been in Dallas the last few years, and I’ve never seen a community do that, and do it so well, as they do here.”

Oria’s telehealth clinicians are now certified to practice in Kentucky, so those services are already available to those that need Oria’s services now. However, Havard said that they are still in the process of organizing insurance contracts.

She said that she plans to partner with local employers to begin offering their services as a part of local benefits packages.

