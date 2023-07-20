Salvation Army receives $11,000 donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints presented the Salvation Army with an $11,000 donation.

Several local city officials were in attendance for the donation and to learn more about what the community is doing to assist homelessness in the area. The money will be going towards new kitchen equipment.

Glenda Beck, a member of the church says they found out about the need for kitchen equipment from City Commissioner Sue Parrigen.

“Sue jumped on the bandwagon and said I got the perfect thing and it was involved with this group that we are here now with The Salvation Army,” said Beck.

Parrigen had met several weeks ago with the humanitarian director from the church and Captain Monica Horton of the Salvation Army to determine what was needed.

High Counselor for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Randy Wright, said his congregation was able to come forth with this donation through the fast offering.

“The fast offering is each member of the church is asked usually the first Sunday of each month to fast for two meals and take the equivalent of what they would have paid for the food and donate that to the church in the fast offering funds,” said Wright.

Wright says he is fortunate to have the opportunity to donate to organizations that help the less fortunate and will continue to do so in the Bowling Green area.

