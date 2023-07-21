Barren County eyes placing regional ‘ag arena’ in Cave City

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A proposal was presented before a committee in Barren County this week to begin discussions about building an agriculture exposition center in Cave City.

The project was first introduced in 2004 but did not pass former Governor Ernie Fletcher’s office.

Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd said Cave City Mayor Dwayne Hatcher approached her about reviving the project in January.

“Our strong point in Cave City is tourism,” she said. “By having an ag expo center to host events and do these things, it’s a no-brainer for that area.”

A letter from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects was provided to members of the Barren County Fiscal Court’s Building and Property Committee on Tuesday.

The letter detailed a proposal to provide master planning services for the “Cave City Regional Agricultural Arena.” The cost for the initial feasibility study and master planning was quoted at $35,000.

Byrd said the entire project is estimated to cost between $20-25 million. She told members of the committee she has no interests moving forward with the project if the entire cost would fall on taxpayers, however.

“A project like this to work would be a public-private partnership,” Byrd said. “You get money from your state and your federal [sources] as well as private investors here in the community that love ag.”

Byrd declined to comment on private donors who have expressed interest in the project but she said there were several.

As for the plans, they will have to be updated since they are nearly 20 years old. Review of those plans and decisions about the projects next steps are expected to be conducted over the next several months.

“It’s not just for Barren County,” Byrd said. “It’s more of a regional opportunity for us to be able to bring something like this to the Cave City area.”

Byrd said she has shared the idea of the project with Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who “loved the regional approach.”

Steve Riley, Barren County’s state representative, has also been presented the plans for the project.

The county government and Cave City would bear the cost of the project if it is built. None of the other communities or counties mentioned would contribute to the project, Byrd said.

Plans now eye the project being placed behind the Cave City Area Conference Center – formerly known as the Cave City Convention Center.

The Barren County Fiscal Court was not asked to make any movement on the project at their Tuesday meeting. Any actions would come at a later time.

