Beautiful Friday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Friday is going to feel a bit more comfortable as humidity levels come down. Now, there is still a chance we see an isolated shower later in the day, but most of the area is going to be dry. Speaking of dry, we get a chance to really dry out as we look through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are feeling wonderful Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but the heat does increase next week.

