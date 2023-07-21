‘Cram the Cruiser’ slated for July 28 in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Students will return to school in just a few more weeks, and supply drives are popping up across the area.

The annual “Cram the Cruiser” event is slated for July 28 in Glasgow and Barren County. Proceeds from the supply drive will go toward helping students in the Glasgow Independent and Barren County Schools systems.

“Each year it seems like we have increased the amount of supplies we’ve gotten, which we’re thankful for – for our community,” said Tammy Lindsey, the school resource coordinator at South Green Elementary. “As you all know, the needs continue to rise. We want to be able to fulfill all of those, and this truly helps us do that.”

The community-wide event is entering its seventeenth year in Glasgow, Lindsey said.

Drop off locations this year will be at Walmart (2345 Happy Valley Rd.) and Dollar General locations in Haywood (4830 Scottsville Rd.) and along Edmonton Road (2069 Edmonton Rd.).

The effort is in conjunction with Glasgow Police, Kentucky State Police and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re always looking for ways for our students to feel like they’re on a level playing field,” said Gretchen Williams, the school resource coordinator at Highland Elementary. “This is an opportunity to have supplies in our hands in our hands for the first day of school.”

A list of items needed includes backpacks, binders, glue sticks, pencils, erasers, tissues, permanent markers, loose leaf paper, college, composition and wide-ruled notebooks, safety scissors, markers, hand sanitizer, folders, sketch pads, crayons, coloring pencils, construction paper and bottled glue.

Monetary donations are also accepted in lieu of items.

