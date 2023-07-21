Escaped inmate from Graves County still at large, has ties to northeastern Kentucky

Nathan Williams, 36, fled from deputy jailers in Graves County Friday morning while on a work release. Police say he has ties in northeastern Kentucky.(KENTUCKY STATE POLICE)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) – A Graves County inmate remains at large after escaping while on a work release.

Kentucky State Police says Nathan Williams, 36, fled from deputy jailers Friday morning on foot and was last seen running northbound in the area of US 45 and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield.

Williams was jailed at the Graves County Restricted Custody Center. Troopers and other law enforcement officers are in the area attempting to locate him.

He is a white male with red hair and hazel eyes, standing at 6-feet tall and weighs 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve gray shirt.

Police say Williams has ties to Campbell and Kenton counties.

Williams was jailed on charges relating to theft by unlawful taking, possession of stolen mail matter, theft of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and a probation violation.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at (270) 856-3721 or anonymously at 1 (800) 222-5555.

