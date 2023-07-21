Fuller Center Bike Adventure makes a stop in Bowling Green

Charity Riders ride into Bowling Green with 3,000 miles left on their journey.
By Thomas Paden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fuller Center Bike Adventure made a stop in Bowling Green yesterday.

The stop is a part of the group’s journey across the U.S. where they will build and repair homes as well as raise money.

The initiative is a part of the Fuller Center for Housing’s mission to provide adequate shelter for people around the world through faith.

This year the fuller center bike adventure will be traveling from California to North Carolina.

Media intern Lucy Hughes talked to WBKO about the undertaking of this year’s bike adventure.

“We have raised so far $250,000, but we only take 3% of that to go across the country for food, for gas, everything like that so a lot of the churches that we stay at provide us with dinner and so it has been a lot of pasta, a lot of spaghetti and we love that,” Hughes said. “We are gonna end on somewhere around 3,900 miles. We are not at 4,000, but right at 3,926 maybe is the exact number.”

The bike adventure is not over yet. The group is close to 3,000 miles in their journey.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
Braxton Allen, 15, is missing from the Bowling Green area. Bowling Green Police Department says...
Bowling Green police searching for missing teen
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

A historical marker in Savoyard, Ky., sets next door to the Bristle Country Store and the...
Metcalfe County intersection draws concern from county government, citizens
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Salvation Army receives $11,000 donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Charity Riders ride into Bowling Green
Cram the Cruiser in Barren County on July 28, 2023