Fuller Center Bike Adventure makes a stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fuller Center Bike Adventure made a stop in Bowling Green yesterday.

The stop is a part of the group’s journey across the U.S. where they will build and repair homes as well as raise money.

The initiative is a part of the Fuller Center for Housing’s mission to provide adequate shelter for people around the world through faith.

This year the fuller center bike adventure will be traveling from California to North Carolina.

Media intern Lucy Hughes talked to WBKO about the undertaking of this year’s bike adventure.

“We have raised so far $250,000, but we only take 3% of that to go across the country for food, for gas, everything like that so a lot of the churches that we stay at provide us with dinner and so it has been a lot of pasta, a lot of spaghetti and we love that,” Hughes said. “We are gonna end on somewhere around 3,900 miles. We are not at 4,000, but right at 3,926 maybe is the exact number.”

The bike adventure is not over yet. The group is close to 3,000 miles in their journey.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can go to their website.

