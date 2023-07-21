Governor Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers respond to special examination

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -The Kentucky State Auditor’s Office announced it will conduct a special examination of Governor Andy Beshear’s administration’s handling of disaster relief funds.

The funds were given to the state of Kentucky from around the world.

The money was issued to people who were impacted by the 2022 tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky and the Eastern Kentucky floods that killed 45 people and left many more without a home.

Co-chairs of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee, Representative Adam Bowling and Brandon Storm, said more than 200 checks from these funds were issued to people who did not request the money.

Questions were raised regarding the transparency of these funds.

State Senate President Robert Stivers said it is important that Beshear’s administration be open to the audit and strive for transparency.

”There’s no finger pointing that there is anything wrong or that anything has gone wrong, but transparency should be the rule of the day,” Stivers said. “What does it hurt to audit and review something? It’s an audit. Welcome people in. Show the books.”

However, Governor Beshear said these funds are “the most transparent disaster relief funds that [he] knows about.”

“We’re fully transparent with these funds but announcing a special examination after we’ve already testified and got it into law three months and a couple weeks before an election everyone can see what that is,” Governor Beshear said. “Let’s stop playing politics with two really important funds that are providing tens of millions of dollars of relief and help to our families.”

Governor Beshear said the error rate of the checks that were sent out was less than one percent, the best error rate his administration has seen in any disaster recovery operation.

He said all of the addresses and names came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Of all the checks that were returned and canceled, Governor Beshear said there were only 15 or 19 they believed to be fraud and were turned over to authorities.

The remaining checks in question were “regular things that can happen like a misspelling.”

Governor Beshear said the small percentage of error indicated the tens of thousands of dollars got into the right hands.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire
Braxton Allen, 15, is missing from the Bowling Green area. Bowling Green Police Department says...
UPDATE: Bowling Green teen found
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery
It’s another First Alert Weather Day for the WBKO community
FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds expected!
Fire
30,000-gallon propane storage tank hit by lightning in Glasgow

Latest News

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington, according to police.
Police: One in critical condition after Lexington shooting
‘Camp Noah’ is a nationally acclaimed preparedness and resiliency program for children and...
Drakes Creek Elementary hosts ‘Camp Noah’ for children affected by tragedy
Beginning on Monday, the remaining portions of the building will be demolished.
Historic Bowling Green building to be demolished following fire
Officials with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said there was a leak that is needing to be...
Russell Sims Aquatic Center closing for the summer
The Barren County Government Center houses various office such as the county clerk,...
Barren County eyes placing regional ‘ag arena’ in Cave City