Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire

Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.
Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.(WBKO)
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Firefighters are monitoring the scene of a fire at a historic building in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. and found large flames and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 1025 State Street.

The building is home to at least one local law office as well as Senator Rand Paul’s Capitol office.

State Street, between E 10th Ave. and E 11th Ave., along a section of Chestnut Street are blocked.

8 fire unites and 31 first responders worked to battle the flames to get it extinguished.

BGFD said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. BGFD PIO Katie McKee told WBKO News it could take a couple of months to determine the cause.

WBKO has a crew at the scene, and we are working to bring you the latest information on-air and on WBKO.com.

