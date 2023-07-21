Hot Rods fall 5-2 to IronBirds in Sasaki’s return

Dominic Keegan and Kameron James logged multi-hit games, but the Bowling Green Hot Rod dropped a 5-2 ballgame to the IronBirds.
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shane Sasaki returned to the lineup, while Dominic Keegan and Kameron James logged multi-hit games, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-9, 43-39) dropped a 5-2 ballgame to the Aberdeen IronBirds (13-7, 46-38) on Thursday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The Aberdeen offense broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first off Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss. Ryan Higgins walked and moved up to third on a double by Dylan Beavers. Creed Willems grounded out to second, moving Beavers to third and scoring Higgins to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Beavers stole home off Goss, putting the IronBirds up 2-0.

The Hot Rods answered back in the top of the third off IronBirds starter Cameron Weston. Dominic Keegan singled and Nick Schnell doubled to put runners on second and third. Kameron James doubled to left center, scoring Keegan and Schnell, tying the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Isaac DeLeon and Collin Burns worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Maxwell Costes homered over the left field wall, moving the score to 5-2. Neither team would score the rest of the way, ending in a 5-2 Bowling Green loss.

Weston (2-1) earned the win, letting up two runs on five hits and nine strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Goss (3-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, four walks, and two strikeouts over 3.3 innings. Daniel Lloyd (2) picked up the save over 4.0 scoreless frames with seven strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. RHP Duncan Davitt (1-1, 4.13) starts for Bowling Green, while RHP Kyle Brnovich starts for Aberdeen (0-0, 0.00)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
Braxton Allen, 15, is missing from the Bowling Green area. Bowling Green Police Department says...
Bowling Green police searching for missing teen
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a wreck Wednesday morning.
Greenville driver injured after vehicle crashes into home
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

Shane Sasaki returned to the lineup, while Dominic Keegan and Kameron James logged multi-hit...
Hot Rods fall 5-2 to IronBirds in Sasaki’s return
Willy Vasquez smacked a solo shot in the top of the third, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods were...
Hot Rods fall 7-1 to Aberdeen in game two
Willy Vasquez smacked a solo shot in the top of the third, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods were...
Hot Rods fall 7-1 to Aberdeen in game two
McClanahan claims the Junior Championship title for the second year in a row