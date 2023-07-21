I-75 bridges named in honor of Kentucky officers who died in 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Southern Kentucky law enforcement officers were honored Friday morning.

“Going to hang these signs up in honor of the legacy, that both officers left,” Sen. Brandon Storm said.

Two bridges over Interstate 75 were named in memory of Sgt. Logan Medlock and Lt. Travis Hurley. Both died in 2022.

“That will live on for generations. For people in this community and outside this community,” Rocky Adkins explained.

We were told Medlock and Hurley were a big part of the London Police Department. Medlock was killed by a drunk driver, and Hurley died of COVID-19 complications.

Both bridges over the interstate in London, the KY-80 bridge and the KY-192 bridge, will have signage naming them in honor of the officers. The signs came from legislation approved unanimously by the General Assembly. Then, it was signed by Governor Andy Beshear.

“I know that probably both of these men would not like the attention they are getting today. They were humble. They were always putting other people before themselves. Always wanting others to shine. A lot of times they would take the back seat to things,” Tommy Tapscott, with Laurel River Baptist Association, said.

There have been other events, both locally and beyond, to pay honor to the memory of both officers.

A wall was set up in the police department, seen by all officers as they begin and end their shifts with pictures of both men.

Families and friends of both men attended the National Law Officers Memorial event earlier this year, and both names are also on the state law officers memorial in Richmond.

