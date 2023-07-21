KSP: Adair County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Bruce Spoon is being held in Adair County Jail
Bruce Spoon is being held in Adair County Jail(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A 42-year-old Adair County man was arrested after Kentucky State Police said he uploaded sexually explicit images of children online.

KSP said Bruce Spoon was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Columbia on Thursday. The equipment that was used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken in for examination.

Spoon is charged with 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

He could face up to 10 years in prison. Spoon is currently being held in the Adair County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

