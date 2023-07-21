Lovely Days Ahead

Can't totally rule out a spotty shower during the weekend, but the forecast is pretty dry overall. (David Wolter)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An isolated light rain shower is possible late this afternoon into the early evening, but nothing more than that.

Expect a comfortable night ahead with lows going down into the 60s. There could be some areas of fog on the overnight and early Saturday morning. A quick pop-up shower is also not out of the question during the afternoon, but the weekend is looking mainly dry and comfortable with highs in the lower and middle 80s and lows in the 60s. We do start to heat things back up next week, but rain chances are still not very notable.

