Metcalfe County intersection draws concern from county government, citizens

A historical marker in Savoyard, Ky., sets next door to the Bristle Country Store and the nearby intersection of Highway 314 and two Metcalfe County roads.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVOYARD, Ky. (WBKO) – An intersection in north Metcalfe County is drawing concern from locals and a nearby business.

The intersection is located between Center and Hiseville. The three roads at play – Ratliff Mitchell Road, Savoyard Park Road and Highway 314.

“A lot of them are talking about the speed,” said Deborah Taylor, owner of the Bristle Country Store for the past nine years. “People is not slowing down. Knowing there’s cars here, a business and they don’t slow down. They’ll go through here about 70.”

Taylor’s store is just off Highway 314, where a posted 55 mph speed limit drops to a 35 mph “suggested” limit.

Locals gather at the quaint store for breakfast and lunch most days, drawing about 20 people and their vehicles at any given time.

It was during the daytime hours of July 7 when Taylor and others inside the store heard “a loud noise.” Two cars had collided.

“My husband and this other guy went out to see if they were alright,” Taylor said.

A car driving along Ratliff Mitchell Road toward the intersection disregarded a stop sign and hit a vehicle traveling along the highway.

Two women were flown from the scene. One later died, Taylor said.

Karen Nunn said she was raised in nearby Center and has traveled Highway 314 most of her life, though she lives in Glasgow now. She still attends church in Center.

“We’ve had a discussion at our church, which is just down the road,” Nunn said. “And all of the church members who travel this road feel the same way I do.”

Nunn said she contacted Metcalfe County Judge/Executive Larry Wilson soon after the crash and asked about getting additional signage in place to warn motorists of the upcoming intersection. She also reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The KYTC said they received an email from a concerned citizen and have reviewed data maintained by law enforcement.

“According to KSP crash records, there have been 5 crashes at the intersection since 1/1/18,” said Joe Plunk, the chief district engineer for KYTC District 3, in an email. “That’s 5 crashes in 5 ½ years, so there is nothing out of the ordinary about the crash experience at this intersection.”

WBKO News spoke to Judge/Executive Wilson, and he said his office went into action almost immediately following the concerns.

“All this is kindly new to me, but every life counts, and we don’t want any injuries,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can here in Metcalfe County to correct that problem.”

But the whole “problem” folks are concerned with cannot be corrected from Metcalfe County government alone.

KYTC maintains Highway 314 and would have to be the entity to place additional signage, lower the speed limit or install other traffic safety infrastructure.

Locals in Savoyard and Metcalfe County said it doesn’t take many crashes to surmount concern since fewer than 1,000 people live in the immediate area.

“We can’t say just because there’s been one fatality, that it’s not a problem,” Wilson said. “Anytime you have a road where there’s a fatality, you’ve got to look at the whole picture.”

Nunn said she would like to see rumble strips, lights, possible signs and an enforceable reduction in the speed limit.

The KYTC said no other action is being pursued along the stretch of the road for now.

