Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years apart.(Jasmine Clark)
By Scottie Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is staying busy in July as she welcomes her newest bundle of joy into the world.

WAFB reports that Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday at a woman’s hospital in Baton Rouge.

Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday.
Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday. (Jasmine Clark)

And the date is extra special for Clark, as Ja’Laijah is her third child to be delivered on July 20 since 2011.

Clark has two other daughters, 6-year-old Jaliyah and 12-year-old Khamyria. Jaliyah was born on July 20, 2017, and Khamyria was born on July 20, 2011.

Each of the girls now shares the same birthday, exactly six years apart.

“We love the blessing of our newest little girl, and the fact that I can always throw one big party for all of my girls,” Clark said. “It’s truly a blessing and something that is definitely unique.”

According to Clark, she did not plan for each of her daughters to be born on the same day, but it has made remembering their birthdays a little easier.

Clark also has a 9-year-old son named Jamon who was born in February 2014.

The mother of four admits things can get challenging at times but she would not have it any other way.

“It’s very expensive and hard at times but I make it happen. I’m not exactly sure how I did this three times, but I love every single moment with these girls,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braxton Allen, 15, is missing from the Bowling Green area. Bowling Green Police Department says...
UPDATE: Bowling Green teen found
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery
Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire
It’s another First Alert Weather Day for the WBKO community
FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds expected!
Fire
30,000-gallon propane storage tank hit by lightning in Glasgow

Latest News

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows, from...
Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, answers questions during a...
DeSantis seeks review of Florida’s holdings in Bud Light maker over transgender influencer backlash
Beginning on Monday, the remaining portions of the building will be demolished.
Historic Bowling Green building to be demolished following fire