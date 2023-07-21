Program aimed at making internet more affordable for families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As parents, students, and teachers prepare for the new school year, the Warren County Public Schools’ Superintendent has been reminding everyone about a program that could help folks get more affordable internet.

Superintendent Rob Clayton wrote on the schools’ website to WCPS families alerting them to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). It’s a FCC benefit program to help eligible households receive discounts on internet services.

WBKO News spoke with the FCC Press Secretary Paloma Perez who said more than 19 million Americans have benefited from it including hundreds of thousands in Kentucky.

“It’s proven to be a pretty popular program because I think it just shows the case that like everyone needs internet in their home.” Perez continued, “It’s really the way they stay connected to school to health care to their loved ones to their jobs, and I think the interest and the growth of this program really demonstrates that.”

The FCC launched the program in December of 2022 with an initial $14 billion in funding from the government.

“For a new government program it’s pretty incredible growth, but I have to give a lot of the credit to our local partners like the Superintendent who you heard the information from,” said Perez.

Who is eligible?

Perez said those eligible must have a household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or a member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program

Participates in one of these assistance programs: Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools

Participates in one of these assistance programs: SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Housing Assistance

According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), one in five U.S. households are not connected to the internet. In NTIA’s latest analysis, 58% of the 24 million people who are offline said they had no interest or need to be connected. Meanwhile, about 18% said they can’t afford it. 3% said they had no computer, and 4% cited a lack of available internet services in their area.

Last month, the White House announced $42.25 billion in funding for Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) for all 50 states and territories. $1 billion of that funding will be coming to Kentucky. BEAD is part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.

