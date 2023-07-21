Russell Sims Aquatic Center closing for the summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russell Sims Aquatic Center has been a staple in the Bowling Green community since July 2000. It is a place where families go to spend a hot, summer day. However, the community pool/waterpark will be closing its doors for the remainder of the summer.

It was announced on Thursday, July 20 that the Russell Sims Aquatic Center will be closing due to repair work.

Director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Brent Belcher, said there was a leak that needs to be repaired as soon as possible.

“We actually became aware that the water showed that it had a little bit of a leak. It is something that we feel that the most responsible thing for the taxpayers is to address that as quickly as possible and be ready for 2024,” said Belcher.

He said it is not uncommon for older pools like the aquatic center to undergo maintenance from time to time, especially one that has been in commission for 23 years.

”It may take us a little bit of time to get the replacement complete. I would be really surprised if we are not done before fall hits,” said Belcher. “I think it is going to be something that we can address rather quickly. When I say rather quickly, it may be weeks, possibly consecutive weeks, but I do not see it being multiple months in the future to address.”

Belcher went on to say he fully expects the pool to be up and running by the 2024 season.

The Russell Sims Aquatic Center will officially close for the 2023 season on Monday, August 7.

