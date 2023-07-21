Russell Sims Aquatic Center closing for the summer

Officials with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said there was a leak that is needing to be repaired as soon as possible.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russell Sims Aquatic Center has been a staple in the Bowling Green community since July 2000. It is a place where families go to spend a hot, summer day. However, the community pool/waterpark will be closing its doors for the remainder of the summer.

It was announced on Thursday, July 20 that the Russell Sims Aquatic Center will be closing due to repair work.

Director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Brent Belcher, said there was a leak that needs to be repaired as soon as possible.

“We actually became aware that the water showed that it had a little bit of a leak. It is something that we feel that the most responsible thing for the taxpayers is to address that as quickly as possible and be ready for 2024,” said Belcher.

He said it is not uncommon for older pools like the aquatic center to undergo maintenance from time to time, especially one that has been in commission for 23 years.

”It may take us a little bit of time to get the replacement complete. I would be really surprised if we are not done before fall hits,” said Belcher. “I think it is going to be something that we can address rather quickly. When I say rather quickly, it may be weeks, possibly consecutive weeks, but I do not see it being multiple months in the future to address.”

Belcher went on to say he fully expects the pool to be up and running by the 2024 season.

The Russell Sims Aquatic Center will officially close for the 2023 season on Monday, August 7.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braxton Allen, 15, is missing from the Bowling Green area. Bowling Green Police Department says...
UPDATE: Bowling Green teen found
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery
Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire
It’s another First Alert Weather Day for the WBKO community
FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds expected!
Fire
30,000-gallon propane storage tank hit by lightning in Glasgow

Latest News

Beginning on Monday, the remaining portions of the building will be demolished.
Historic Bowling Green building to be demolished following fire
The Barren County Government Center houses various office such as the county clerk,...
Barren County eyes placing regional ‘ag arena’ in Cave City
Rural Broadband
Program aimed at making internet more affordable for families
Program aimed at making internet more affordable for families