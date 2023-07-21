Tompkinsville police looking for suspects in fraud investigation

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Authorities in Monroe County are looking for three people thought to be connected to a criminal investigation.

Surveillance photographs released by police show white men entering Walmart in Tompkinsville. They left with various items, including a flat screen television.

The alleged crimes happened Thursday night, police said.

The subjects spent over $600 using two different credit and debit cards that weren’t theirs, according to a social media post by the department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (270) 487-6191.

