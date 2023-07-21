Tompkinsville police looking for suspects in fraud investigation

Tompkinsville Police Department released these photos showing three people wanted in connection to an alleged credit card fraud investigation.(Tompkinsville Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Authorities in Monroe County are looking for three people thought to be connected to a criminal investigation.

Surveillance photographs released by police show white men entering Walmart in Tompkinsville. They left with various items, including a flat screen television.

The alleged crimes happened Thursday night, police said.

The subjects spent over $600 using two different credit and debit cards that weren’t theirs, according to a social media post by the department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (270) 487-6191.

