Tompkinsville police looking for suspects in fraud investigation
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Authorities in Monroe County are looking for three people thought to be connected to a criminal investigation.
Surveillance photographs released by police show white men entering Walmart in Tompkinsville. They left with various items, including a flat screen television.
The alleged crimes happened Thursday night, police said.
The subjects spent over $600 using two different credit and debit cards that weren’t theirs, according to a social media post by the department.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (270) 487-6191.
