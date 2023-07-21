Western Kentucky University offering early move-in for flood victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the Commonwealth continues to heal from the recent catastrophic flooding, Western Kentucky University is hoping to lend a helping hand to students in need.

“Like many people, we were tracking the weather and seeing a lot of rain come in,” said the university’s Housing and Residence Life Executive Director Catherine LaRoche. ”So when we heard that there were floods and that there were affected areas by these floods, we immediately wanted to identify how many students from those areas may be affected.”

After identifying 35 students who could need aid, and possibly more to come, HRL knew something needed to be done.

“We are allowing them to move in early, to have summer housing for free. Students who are staying with us for the summer are expected to move into their fall assignments,” LaRoche said. “Whenever their fall assignments are ready, we would move them into the fall assignment to begin the semester.”

Though HRL can only provide summer housing for free, LaRoche says the group will do whatever it can to get incoming students the necessary resources.

“Whether you’re a staff member who works here, or a faculty member who works here who may be affected, as well as our students, we just want to make sure they know that we’re a community here,” LaRoche said. “If there’s anything we can do to help and support them, we are more than happy to listen and make sure they’re connected to the resources they need to be successful.”

The HRL office asks if you know of a current or incoming student that may need to move in early, email the office directly at hrl@wku.edu or call (270) 745-4359

