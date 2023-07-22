Drakes Creek Elementary hosts ‘Camp Noah’ for children affected by tragedy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Camp Noah is a nationally acclaimed preparedness and resiliency program for children. Volunteers through the camp have been serving Warren County Students for the past week.

“Camp Noah is for students that have gone through any type of tragedy, whether it’s a tornado or flood, refugees, some type of a tragedy that they have experienced personally,” said Laura Cline, a volunteer for Camp Noah.

The camp teaches the children skills that enable them to process their traumatic experiences. Volunteers at the camp prioritize community and even see some campers walk away with a life-changing experience.

“I would say that the most that we have seen is just students that didn’t even know each other,” said Cline. “They formed those bonds and friendships that we hope will continue to grow as they continue to get older. We hope that they can remember this camp and remember this week that they spent together and realize that no matter what they are going through, they have each other.”

The camp emphasized safety for the children, wanting them to feel secure, special, and surrounded by care.

It even provided the students with first aid kits and school supplies which included a backpack and blankets.

“All of the supplies that they have received more to help them be able to kind of form their safe space. From blankets to flashlights, whistles and school supplies,” said Cline. “Whatever they go through, we want them to have in their own backpack, and the supplies that they can have to feel safe.”

Camp Noah will continue to conduct camps across the country for the rest of the summer and into next year.

Anyone interested in volunteering, or getting involved in any capacity, should visit their website.

