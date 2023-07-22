Hot Rods lose 2-1 to Aberdeen in extra-innings pitcher’s duel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-10, 43-39) pitching staff struck out 13 batters, while Jalen Battles logged his ninth multi-hit game of the season, as they fell 2-1 in 10 innings to the Aberdeen IronBirds (15-6, 46-38) on Friday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the top of the first against Aberdeen starter Kyle Brnovich. Dru Baker led-off with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout from Carson Williams to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

The IronBirds answered back in the bottom of the fourth off Hot Rods reliever Duncan Davitt. Dylan Beavers led-off with a single and moved up to third on a couple of groundouts. Isaac DeLeon singled to center, plating Beavers to tie it at 1-1. The game would stay tied through the ninth inning, forcing extra innings at Ripken Stadium.

After a scoreless top of the tenth inning, the IronBirds had their chance at the plate against Bowling Green reliever Kyle Whitten. Luis Valdez started the inning at second base as the extra-innings runner. With one out, Beavers was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. Ryan Higgins came through in a pinch-hit opportunity, taking a base hit down the right field line, scoring Valdez for a 2-1 Aberdeen walk off win.

Dylan Heid (2-2) earned the win, tossing 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout. Whitten (0-3) was given the loss, allowing one unearned run on two hits with three walks and one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. RHP Ben Peoples (3-5, 4.05) starts for Bowling Green, while RHP Cooper Chandler (5-4, 3.59) starts for Aberdeen.

