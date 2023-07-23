Glasgow man arrested for pointing gun at police

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is facing charges after pointing a gun at police.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Longhunters Trail Friday night in reference to a complaint.

When police arrived, Sgt. Hicks of the GPD rang the doorbell of the residence and a female subject answered the door with a male subject identified as Michael Stuckert, of Glasgow, standing behind her with a loaded firearm pointed at the officer.

Sgt. Hicks was able to draw his service weapon and began immediately giving verbal commands to Stuckert to drop his weapon.

Stuckert did comply and was taken into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries with this incident.

Stuckert was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree of a Police Officer.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

The arrest was made by Sgt. Wesley Hicks.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.