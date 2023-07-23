Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach

Police warned beachgoers not to try to pick up the marijuana or take it home, saying it was degraded and rotten. (WJXT, NEPTUNE BEACH PD, CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) - Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts of the shoreline.

A bystander called police Saturday morning to alert them about a different type of “seaweed” that washed ashore. It turned out to be a large amount of marijuana.

Beachgoer Bryan Crews says the beach looked like a scene out of a TV show.

“There was pot, just marijuana, all up and down here,” he said. “I don’t know from personal experience, but watching shows, if you put it altogether, it probably would’ve been five to ten pounds.”

Police posted photos on Facebook warning people not to try to pick up the marijuana or take it home, saying it was degraded and rotten. It also looks a lot like sargassum, a type of brown seaweed, so it’s easy to get confused.

Zach West was visiting the beach with his mother and just knew something was off when he saw the marijuana.

“I did pick it up and smell it to see what it smelled like, and it was weed. So, I was like, ‘OK, that’s kind of crazy,’” he said.

West’s mom called 911. He says they were concerned about others, especially children, and whether the marijuana may have been laced with fentanyl.

Officers came out to the beach and cleaned up the mess.

Police say it appears a large amount of marijuana “broke open at sea and separated before coming ashore.” It’s unclear who the substance belongs to.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning on Monday, the remaining portions of the building will be demolished.
Historic Bowling Green building to be demolished following fire
Officials with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said there was a leak that is needing to be...
Russell Sims Aquatic Center closing for the summer
Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire
‘Camp Noah’ is a nationally acclaimed preparedness and resiliency program for children and...
Drakes Creek Middle School hosts ‘Camp Noah’ for children affected by tragedy
When police arrived, Sgt. Hicks of the GPD rang the doorbell of the residence and a female...
Glasgow man arrested for pointing gun at police

Latest News

Beachgoers shocked after marijuana washes ashore in Florida
Dozens gather to honor Fargo officer killed in ambush
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing