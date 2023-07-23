Police searching for suspects accused of stealing $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta

Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.(Hopkinsville Police)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police are asking for information in a theft investigation.

Police is asking for the public’s help identifying to people accused of shoplifting at Ulta on July 19th.

Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call ECC at 270-890-1300.

Or call 270-887-TIPS (8477). If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire
Officials with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said there was a leak that is needing to be...
Russell Sims Aquatic Center closing for the summer
Beginning on Monday, the remaining portions of the building will be demolished.
Historic Bowling Green building to be demolished following fire
Tompkinsville Police Department released these photos showing three people wanted in connection...
Tompkinsville police looking for suspects in fraud investigation
‘Camp Noah’ is a nationally acclaimed preparedness and resiliency program for children and...
Drakes Creek Middle School hosts ‘Camp Noah’ for children affected by tragedy

Latest News

When police arrived, Sgt. Hicks of the GPD rang the doorbell of the residence and a female...
Glasgow man arrested for pointing gun at police
‘Camp Noah’ is a nationally acclaimed preparedness and resiliency program for children and...
Drakes Creek Middle School hosts ‘Camp Noah’ for children affected by tragedy
Historic Bowling Green building to be demolished following fire
Drakes Creek Elementary hosts ‘Camp Noah’ for children affected by tragedy