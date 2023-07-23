Police searching for suspects accused of stealing $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police are asking for information in a theft investigation.

Police is asking for the public’s help identifying to people accused of shoplifting at Ulta on July 19th.

Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call ECC at 270-890-1300.

Or call 270-887-TIPS (8477). If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

