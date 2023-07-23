Police searching for suspects accused of stealing $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police are asking for information in a theft investigation.
Police is asking for the public’s help identifying to people accused of shoplifting at Ulta on July 19th.
Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call ECC at 270-890-1300.
Or call 270-887-TIPS (8477). If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
