Attorney asking court to drop Glasgow murder case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The attorney for a man accused of killing a Scottsville man in February is asking for the case to be dropped.

James E. Campbell, 46, faces two first-degree wanton endangerment charges and one murder charge after police say he shot 35-year-old Roger Noland, a Scottsville resident, on Feb. 10.

A motion to dismiss the charges was filed in Barren County on July 18 by Johnny Bell, Campbell’s attorney.

The motion says Campbell asserts he is immune from prosecution.

“[He] merely stood his ground and met perceived force with force upon the reasonable belief that such was necessary to prevent great bodily harm to himself or to prevent commission of a felony involving the use of force,” according to the motion to dismiss.

Judge John T. Alexander had not issued an order in response to the request as of Monday afternoon.

Few details about the investigation have been released.

Police allege Campbell shot Noland after an altercation escalated. Two others were in the vicinity when Noland was shot, including an 11-year-old child, according to court records.

The motion to dismiss the case says Campbell’s use of force was “necessary to protect himself against imminent use of unlawful physical force by Noland...”

Campbell is expected to appear in court again for a pre-trail conference on July 31 at 1 p.m.

Campbell remains on house arrest in Edmonton after he was released from jail in late March on a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.