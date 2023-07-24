Beaver Dam man arrested after vehicle pursuit

(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 23, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address on Rochester Road for a physical domestic.

When the units arrived, the suspect already left the scene driving a white pickup truck.

Deputies were patrolling in the area where the vehicle was last seen and located the vehicle near the Keystop gas station on US Highway 231. They tried to initiate a traffic stop before the suspect took off at a high rate of speed.

The suspect drove into a residential driveway before going around into the backyard. The suspect then rammed the cruiser of a deputy before driving back through the residential properties to an adjacent street.

The suspect almost struck a Beaver Dam Police cruiser head-on while nearing the intersection of Bruce School Road and U.S. Highway 231. The pursuit continued down the highway onto Rochester Road.

The suspect continued down the road to the Green River before he slowed down to a very slow speed. The suspect attempted to get a deputy to come to the passenger side window.

The deputy stayed at a distance before the suspect took off again, doing a U-turn in a beanfield, before heading back towards the direction of the City of Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam Police and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office attempted to deploy spike strips, with no success. During the deployment of spike strips, the suspect attempted to hit a deputy. At one point, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The suspect was treated for medical care by officers on the scene until Ohio County EMS arrived. Deputies found a loaded shotgun in the vehicle. The suspect was later identified as John Anderson, 42, of Beaver Dam.

Anderson was transported to a medical facility. There will be charges pending.

