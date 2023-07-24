Edmonson County Water District lifts boil water advisory

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Water District has lifted a Boil Water Advisory issued on July 22.

The samples taken have tested negative for bacteriological contamination and the water has been deemed safe to drink by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The advisory is lifted for the following customers:

Brownsville

Windyville

Sunfish

Round Hill

Poplar Springs

Kyrock

Lindseyville

Bee Springs

Moutardier

Ambassador Shores

Dickies Mill Road

Nolin Dam Road

Cave Hollow Bay

Highway 259 at Van Meter School Road intersection in Grayson County

Intersecting roads beginning at the intersection of Highway 259 of Wilderness Road and Highway 728

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.