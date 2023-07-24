Edmonson County Water District lifts boil water advisory
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Water District has lifted a Boil Water Advisory issued on July 22.
The samples taken have tested negative for bacteriological contamination and the water has been deemed safe to drink by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The advisory is lifted for the following customers:
- Brownsville
- Windyville
- Sunfish
- Round Hill
- Poplar Springs
- Kyrock
- Lindseyville
- Bee Springs
- Moutardier
- Ambassador Shores
- Dickies Mill Road
- Nolin Dam Road
- Cave Hollow Bay
- Highway 259 at Van Meter School Road intersection in Grayson County
- Intersecting roads beginning at the intersection of Highway 259 of Wilderness Road and Highway 728
