Edmonson County Water District lifts boil water advisory

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Water District has lifted a Boil Water Advisory issued on July 22.

The samples taken have tested negative for bacteriological contamination and the water has been deemed safe to drink by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The advisory is lifted for the following customers:

  • Brownsville
  • Windyville
  • Sunfish
  • Round Hill
  • Poplar Springs
  • Kyrock
  • Lindseyville
  • Bee Springs
  • Moutardier
  • Ambassador Shores
  • Dickies Mill Road
  • Nolin Dam Road
  • Cave Hollow Bay
  • Highway 259 at Van Meter School Road intersection in Grayson County
  • Intersecting roads beginning at the intersection of Highway 259 of Wilderness Road and Highway 728

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Muse apartments in Bowling Green, KY.
BGPD investigating homicide at Muse apartments
Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Police searching for suspects accused of stealing $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
When police arrived, Sgt. Hicks of the GPD rang the doorbell of the residence and a female...
Glasgow man arrested for pointing gun at police
Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.
Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents react to displacement post rezone approval

Latest News

FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.
Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in a Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Deadly shooting at Muse apartments in Bowling Green, KY.
BGPD investigating homicide at Muse apartments