Explosives found inside suspicious package in Ohio County

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after explosives were uncovered Monday morning.

According to a press release, deputies received a call about a suspicious package found in an isolated part of a field.

Investigators determined the package had several explosive devices inside.

Officials say the explosives did not appear to be an immediate threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office believes the explosives had been there for a long time. As a precaution, the Owensboro Hazardous Device Unit was called in.

Deputies say the explosives were detonated and destroyed on scene. An investigation into the how the package got there and where it came from continues.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

