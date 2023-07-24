Hot Rods hit three homers but fall 8-4 in series final to the Ironbirds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams, Dru Baker, and Kamren James all blasted home runs for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-11, 44-41), but it wasn’t enough, falling to the Aberdeen IronBirds (16-7, 48-39) by a score of 8-4 on Sunday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The Hot Rods offense scored the first run of the game in the top of the first off Aberdeen starter Jake Lyons. Williams lifted a solo homer to left, making it a 1-0 ballgame.

Aberdeen acquired their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third against Bowling Green starter Sean Harney. Isaac De Leon led off the inning with a hit by pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Elio Prado. Luis Valdez followed with a walk and Ryan Higgins drove in the first run with an RBI single. The next two runs scored on a throwing error from Williams, giving the IronBirds a 3-1 lead.

Three runs came around to score in the top of the fourth for the Hot Rods against IronBirds pitcher Kyle Virbitsky. Dru Baker clubbed a one-out, solo homer to left, to make it a 3-2 game. Nick Schnell kept the momentum going with a single and Kamren James blasted a two-run home run to regain the lead, 4-3.

The IronBirds answered back in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods reliever Keyshawn Askew. Silas Ardoin and Frederick Bencomse worked back-to-back walks to start the inning. A throwing error by Askew on a bunt attempt from De Leon loaded the bases. Valdez singled to tie the game 4-4. Another throwing error from Williams allowed two more runs to score, giving Aberdeen a 6-4 advantage.

The IronBirds plated two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run blast from Ardoin, taking a four-run lead, 8-4. Neither team would score the rest of the way, resulting in an 8-4 Aberdeen victory.

Virbitsky (3-1) earned the win, letting up three runs on four hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 4.0 frames. Askew (7-6) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on three walks and five strikeouts.

Bowling Green enjoys a day-off on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand against the Greenville Drive. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT.

