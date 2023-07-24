Hot Rods hit three homers but fall 8-4 in series final to the Ironbirds

Hot Rods beat Dash 10-8 in Game 4
Hot Rods beat Dash 10-8 in Game 4(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams, Dru Baker, and Kamren James all blasted home runs for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-11, 44-41), but it wasn’t enough, falling to the Aberdeen IronBirds (16-7, 48-39) by a score of 8-4 on Sunday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The Hot Rods offense scored the first run of the game in the top of the first off Aberdeen starter Jake Lyons. Williams lifted a solo homer to left, making it a 1-0 ballgame.

Aberdeen acquired their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third against Bowling Green starter Sean Harney. Isaac De Leon led off the inning with a hit by pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Elio Prado. Luis Valdez followed with a walk and Ryan Higgins drove in the first run with an RBI single. The next two runs scored on a throwing error from Williams, giving the IronBirds a 3-1 lead.

Three runs came around to score in the top of the fourth for the Hot Rods against IronBirds pitcher Kyle Virbitsky. Dru Baker clubbed a one-out, solo homer to left, to make it a 3-2 game. Nick Schnell kept the momentum going with a single and Kamren James blasted a two-run home run to regain the lead, 4-3.

The IronBirds answered back in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods reliever Keyshawn Askew. Silas Ardoin and Frederick Bencomse worked back-to-back walks to start the inning. A throwing error by Askew on a bunt attempt from De Leon loaded the bases. Valdez singled to tie the game 4-4. Another throwing error from Williams allowed two more runs to score, giving Aberdeen a 6-4 advantage.

The IronBirds plated two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run blast from Ardoin, taking a four-run lead, 8-4. Neither team would score the rest of the way, resulting in an 8-4 Aberdeen victory.

Virbitsky (3-1) earned the win, letting up three runs on four hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 4.0 frames. Askew (7-6) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on three walks and five strikeouts.

Bowling Green enjoys a day-off on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand against the Greenville Drive. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning on Monday, the remaining portions of the building will be demolished.
Historic Bowling Green building to be demolished following fire
Officials with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said there was a leak that is needing to be...
Russell Sims Aquatic Center closing for the summer
Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Police searching for suspects accused of stealing $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta
Building at 1025 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky damaged in fire.
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire
When police arrived, Sgt. Hicks of the GPD rang the doorbell of the residence and a female...
Glasgow man arrested for pointing gun at police

Latest News

The Bowling Green Hot Rods pitching staff struck out 13 batters, while Jalen Battles logged his...
Hot Rods lose 2-1 to Aberdeen in extra-innings pitcher’s duel
The Bowling Green Hot Rods pitching staff struck out 13 batters, while Jalen Battles logged his...
Hot Rods lose 2-1 to Aberdeen in extra-innings pitcher’s duel
WKU quarterback Austin Reed
Hilltopper Football picked to finish first in CUSA preseason poll
Shane Sasaki returned to the lineup, while Dominic Keegan and Kameron James logged multi-hit...
Hot Rods fall 5-2 to IronBirds in Sasaki’s return