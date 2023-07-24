Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents talk in aftermath of displacing rezone approval

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ordinance No. BG 2023 – 14 was approved at the Bowling Green City Commission meeting last week, giving permission for rezoning for the ‘Digs on the River’ project on River Street.

While the project will introduce over 300 multi-family units, as well as commercial buildings to the area, it will also remove the Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park. This will displace nearly 30 families.

Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.

“There is a community based here. They showed that they are going to make places so that people can have more places to live, but what about here? There are over 70 residents here. We are all getting kicked out on the street and that is not right,” said Amanda Mitchell, a resident who has lived at the park for 20 years.

Residents have been assured that they will not be asked to relocate for at least a calendar year. Eddie and Joy Hanks, the new owners of the property, have said they will be talking with residents case-by-case regarding compensation.

While residents say they are willing to talk with the Hanks family, they worry about just how much they may get and if everyone will get a fair share.

“If he is going to do away with the park, he should offer everybody a reasonable amount of compensation. Just give us enough to pay a down payment, a deposit, and maybe even a storage unit so we can put our stuff in,” said Mitchell.

“I am just concerned that if we do not continue to stand together, some of us are not going to get good deals. Some of us are just going to get completely looked over because they are not standing up for themselves,” said one resident that wished to remain anonymous.

Residents say the Hanks’ did provide them with a list of alternative housing in the area. However, many of the housing areas are out of budget and city housing programs come with too long of a waitlist.

“Every paper that they gave us showing a list of places, a one-bedroom is like $1300-$1500. I have kids, I cannot afford a $1,300, one-room,” said Mitchell. “A lot of us here are on disability. We cannot afford to get a trailer or apartment for $1,300 a month.”

“We have been looking. We have been putting in applications to the HUD Department and Section Eight, which a lot of us do not even qualify for even though we are below the poverty line,” said the anonymous resident. “Even if you do qualify, it is a three to five-year wait. Which is outside of the scope that they have given us.”

The anonymous resident has been acting as a representative for others in the park, saying they are still trying to fight to keep Kentucky Gardens, but are also being practical.

“We are not backing down whatsoever. We are still fighting and we are going to have a meeting to get everybody on the same page again,” said the anonymous resident.

“At the same time, you have to be realistic. You have to have your options open, know where you are supposed to go and what is logical to go to.”

