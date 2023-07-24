KSP Cram the Cruiser school supply drive Wednesday and Friday

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy talks about the Cram the Cruiser school supply drive for Butler County.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Butler Co. Cram the Cruiser

Wednesday, July 26, 11 am - 3 pm

Location:

•Dollar General Market Morgantown, Ky

Barren County Cram the Cruiser

Friday, July 28, 10 am - 6 pm.

Locations:

•Walmart door near food- Glasgow Police Department

•Walmart door near pharmacy- Trooper Priddy KSP

•DG Haywood- Barren County Sheriff’s Office

•DG Veterans Outer Loop- Barren County Sheriff’s Office

•DG Happy Valley- Glasgow Police Department

