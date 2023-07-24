KSP Cram the Cruiser school supply drive Wednesday and Friday
Butler Co. Cram the Cruiser
Wednesday, July 26, 11 am - 3 pm
Location:
•Dollar General Market Morgantown, Ky
Barren County Cram the Cruiser
Friday, July 28, 10 am - 6 pm.
Locations:
•Walmart door near food- Glasgow Police Department
•Walmart door near pharmacy- Trooper Priddy KSP
•DG Haywood- Barren County Sheriff’s Office
•DG Veterans Outer Loop- Barren County Sheriff’s Office
•DG Happy Valley- Glasgow Police Department
