KSP investigating after man shot during police situation in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley.

It happened around 10:30 Monday morning on Redbud Drive.

Mayor Fraley says police were responding to a domestic situation when shots were fired.

No officers were injured, but a man involved in the domestic situation was shot once and taken to the hospital. We’re told he will be placed in police custody after being treated.

Kentucky State Police is investigating what happened.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.