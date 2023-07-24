KSP investigating after man shot during police situation in Berea

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea,...
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley. It happened around 10:30 Monday morning on Redbud Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley.

It happened around 10:30 Monday morning on Redbud Drive.

Mayor Fraley says police were responding to a domestic situation when shots were fired.

No officers were injured, but a man involved in the domestic situation was shot once and taken to the hospital. We’re told he will be placed in police custody after being treated.

Kentucky State Police is investigating what happened.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Muse apartments in Bowling Green, KY.
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Police say they are responsible for taking approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Police searching for suspects accused of stealing $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
When police arrived, Sgt. Hicks of the GPD rang the doorbell of the residence and a female...
Glasgow man arrested for pointing gun at police
Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.
Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents react to displacement post rezone approval

Latest News

Bulter Co. and Barren Co. locations
KSP Cram the Cruiser school supply drive Wednesday and Friday
Beaver Dam man arrested after vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in a Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Edmonson County Water District lifts boil water advisory