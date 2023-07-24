Scorching temperatures likely later this week

When temperatures soar into the middle 90s...
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was warm and calm with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature topping out at 87°. Tomorrow will be about the same with high temperatures topping out near 90°.

When temperatures soar into the middle 90s...

As we head into the middle of this week, we will see temperatures quickly warm into the middle and possibly upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower and middle 70s, so the evening lows will stay on the warmer side as well. Rain chances throughout this week will stay few and far between as we head into next week with many of us only seeing trace amounts through next Sunday. Heat illness can set in quickly with hot temperatures arriving in the region, be sure to stay hydrated, stay in shaded/air conditioned areas, and taking it easy outside over the next week.

