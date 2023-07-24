Some Strong Evening Storms

Strong storms are rolling through the area early this evening. (David Wolter)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storms are moving in this evening and some could be severe with strong winds and hail possible. The threat will diminish after 8/9 pm leading to quieter conditions on the overnight.

The heat will build a little bit more as the week goes on. (David Wolter)

The heat is the big story as we head into the middle of this week. Expect highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower and middle 70s. Rain chances are a little tricky this week. After this evening, I don’t see a lot of rain in the forecast, but we will continue to monitor changes and trends in the models. May end up with a few more storms around by the weekend as a cold front gets closer, but confidence is fairly low at this time.

