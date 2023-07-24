Trending dry and HOT this week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready for some summertime heat! Today we’ll see highs near 90, with a couple isolated showers possible this evening.

Sunny and hot for today!

As we head into the middle of this week, we will see temperatures quickly warm into the middle and possibly upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower and middle 70s, so the evening lows will stay on the warmer side as well. Rain chances throughout this week will stay few and far between as we head into next week with many of us only seeing trace amounts through next Sunday. Heat illness can set in quickly with hot temperatures arriving in the region, be sure to stay hydrated, stay in shaded/air conditioned areas, and taking it easy outside over the next week.

