United Way of Southern Kentucky prepares for 2023 Day of Caring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Wednesday is the 2023 United Way Day of Caring. Many organizations and individuals are already planning to make it a special day in the region.

Over 60 projects are aimed at helping individuals and nonprofits in more than six counties.

Warren County Public Library has gotten an early start by distributing Kindergarten Readiness kits to children in the region.

Volunteers filled thousands of kits and will be picking up and delivering them to preschools, early learning centers, libraries, and other locations to be distributed into the communities. The effort of this year’s volunteers has shown in the number of kits prepared this year.

“We’ve been doing this program for several years now where we assemble the kits but this is the most kits we’ve ever put out in the communities, so we’re thrilled to see the impact it will have to try and help kids of all ages be prepared for a bright future,” said Marketing Specialist for United Way of Southern Kentucky, Elizabeth Newbould.

Volunteer opportunities for this year’s projects filled up fast, with every project having the requested number of volunteers matched. For those interested in volunteering next year, they can sign up by contacting the United Way of Southern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.