1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.

Building collapse - Clinton, Ky.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a building collapse in western Kentucky.

City Clerk Shannon Payne tells Heartland News the Clinton Hardware Store on West Clay Street was in the process of being torn down when it “fell the wrong way” on Tuesday afternoon, July 25.

According to Mayor John Kelly, four people were inside the building when it happened. One person was injured in the shoulder by a nail and taken to the hospital. He is recovering.

It’s not clear what caused the building to collapse.

The Clinton, Ky. mayor says four people were inside the building when it collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, July 25. One person was injured and is recovering at the hospital.(KFVS)

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, at the request of the city, they closed a section of KY 58/West Clay Street at the 10.1 mile point in the downtown area until further notice.

KY 58/West Clay Street is closed at the Jefferson Street intersection about a block west of U.S. 51/Washington Street near the Hickman County Courthouse. It’s closed to traffic between the KY 123 intersection at mile point 9.4 and the U.S. 51 intersection at mile point 10.14.

They say officials are awaiting the arrival of a state fire marshal and engineers to evaluate the condition of the structure.

