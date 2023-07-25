3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive.

Police said 6-year-old Sofia Rocha, 7-year-old Kayla Rocha, and 9-year-old Mauricio Rocha were killed in the crash. They were riding in a Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Sarai Juarez. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased children were students at Centeno Elementary School, police said.

A red Toyota Rav 4 and a white Ford Expedition were also involved in the crash. Three young adults and a 4-year-old boy were inside the Toyota, all suffering critical injuries.

Police said the Ford only had a 33-year-old driver and no passengers. The driver was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

